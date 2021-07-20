Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
HCL Tech appoints Vanitha Narayanan to the board of directors

HCL said Vanitha has a reputation for her deep industry expertise in telecom, transforming businesses, unwavering client focus and passion for continuous learning
1 min read . 12:09 PM IST Livemint

  • With the addition of Narayanan, the HCL Tech board will consist of four women directors, one of the highest in the industry

BENGALURU: HCL Technologies Ltd has appointed Vanitha Narayanan as an additional director to its board, effective 19 July. Narayanan will hold office as an independent director. With the addition of Narayanan, the board of the company will consist of four women directors, one of the highest in the industry.

Narayanan is a senior global executive and board leader with a successful track record spanning three decades in technology and telecommunications.

In 2020, Narayanan retired after a career spanning three decades at IBM where she held multiple key roles leading large businesses in geographies like the US, Asia-Pacific, and India. These roles included serving as managing director and chairman of IBM India and other leadership positions in the global communications and telecommunications industries.

“Vanitha has a reputation for her deep industry expertise in telecom, transforming businesses, unwavering client focus and passion for continuous learning," HCL said in a statement.

Narayanan played a significant role as a leader and influencer across industry bodies. She was the first woman chairperson of the American Chamber of Commerce in India (2015-16) and served as a member of the National Executive Board from 2014-18. She was on the executive council of Nasscom during 2016-18 and on the Catalyst India Advisory Board.

