HCL Tech appoints Vanitha Narayanan to the board of directors

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

BENGALURU: HCL Technologies Ltd has appointed Vanitha Narayanan as an additional director to its board, effective 19 July. Narayanan will hold office as an independent director. With the addition of Narayanan, the board of the company will consist of four women directors, one of the highest in the industry.

BENGALURU: HCL Technologies Ltd has appointed Vanitha Narayanan as an additional director to its board, effective 19 July. Narayanan will hold office as an independent director. With the addition of Narayanan, the board of the company will consist of four women directors, one of the highest in the industry.

Narayanan is a senior global executive and board leader with a successful track record spanning three decades in technology and telecommunications. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Narayanan is a senior global executive and board leader with a successful track record spanning three decades in technology and telecommunications. Subscribe to Continue Reading Start 30 Days FREE Trial

In 2020, Narayanan retired after a career spanning three decades at IBM where she held multiple key roles leading large businesses in geographies like the US, Asia-Pacific, and India. These roles included serving as managing director and chairman of IBM India and other leadership positions in the global communications and telecommunications industries.

“Vanitha has a reputation for her deep industry expertise in telecom, transforming businesses, unwavering client focus and passion for continuous learning," HCL said in a statement. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}