HCL Tech will keep hiring to meet 5.5% growth guidance, says CEO Vijayakumar

On Friday, HCL Technologies Ltd, India’s third-largest information technology (IT) services company, reported a 12.5% sequential rise in net profit. Alongside being the top-performing firm of India’s top four IT companies this quarter, HCL was also the only one to add net new employees. In an interview with Mint, managing director (MD) and chief executive officer (CEO) C. Vijayakumar said HCL Technologies will continue its hiring momentum through the entire calendar year to maintain its revenue growth guidance. Growth is being fuelled by the company’s existing mega telecom deal with American telecom firm Verizon, a new focus on automotive technologies through its acquisition of Germany’s ASAP Group, and increasing recurring revenue from its software business. HCL will also focus on Europe as a geography, where its revenue is expected to be bolstered by focusing on the automotive sector in the upcoming quarters. Edited excerpts: