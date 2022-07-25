Vijayakumar of HCL is India's highest paid IT firm CEO

“There has been no change in his remuneration during the FY 2021-22 except for receipt of USD 12.5 million as LTI (Long-Term incentive) that is paid at fixed intervals (at the end of two years) based on the achievement of milestones / parameters fixed by the Board," said the annual report. “Accordingly, the payment of above LTI is for two years that ended on March 31, 2021 viz. USD 6.25 million for FY 2019-20 & USD 6.25 million for the FY 2020-21".