A new entrant to the club is India's highest-paid IT executive

Vijayakumar will earn an annual base salary of $2 million for the year ending 31 March , up to $2 million in variable pay, and $384,000 in perquisites and other benefits, bringing his total compensation to $4.38 million. In addition, he stands to get $31.5 million in stock options and restricted stock units in the five years to 31 March 2026. HCL, however, did not share the break-up of stock options and restricted stock units (RSUs) that will vest every year. The company’s annual report also did not fully reveal the parameters of variable pay and vesting period for employee stock options. Assuming the RSUs and stock options are spread equally over five years, Vijayakumar could see his earnings rise by $6.3 million, bringing his total compensation to $10.8 million. This will be more than double the $4.13 million (about ₹30.6 crore) he earned last year.

