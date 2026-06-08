HDFC Bank to decide on CEO Jagdishan's third term only after key report

Shayan GhoshSubhana Shaikh
4 min read8 Jun 2026, 06:00 AM IST
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Sashidhar Jagdishan, managing director and chief executive officer, HDFC Bank.
Summary
A top panel on HDFC Bank board will meet to mull CEO Jagdishan's reappointment only after it gets the findings of a legal review into concerns flagged by former chair Atanu Chakraborty. This is delaying a key leadership call at the top private lender, with barely four months to go in the CEO's term.

HDFC Bank's board will consider chief executive officer (CEO) Sashidhar Jagdishan's reappointment only after it receives the findings of a legal review into concerns raised by former chairman Atanu Chakraborty in his resignation letter, according to two people aware of the matter. With barely four months left in Jagdishan's current term, the delay has extended uncertainty over leadership at India's largest private-sector lender.

The board's three-member nomination and renumeration committee, headed by Harsh Kumar Bhanwala, the former chairman of the National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (Nabard), will meet only after the consolidated report's submission, which has been delayed beyond the original internal timelines, said the people. While no specific deadline was announced, the report was to be submitted “within a reasonable period of time".

In March, the bank had appointed law firms Trilegal and Wadia Ghandy & Co to check the minutes of the board meetings and see if there were any discrepancies that Chakraborty had pointed out, but did not elaborate upon. The people cited above said a US-based law firm was also appointed by the board and the report has been delayed as the global firm is yet to finalize its findings.

“It is now expected only by mid- or end-June,” said one of the people cited earlier.

Also Read | HDFC Bank drops LDR focus, eyes growth—but past glory remains distant

For Jagdishan, 61, who joined the bank in February 1996, this means more uncertainty about his reappointment, as his current term ends in October.

Bank boards typically approve CEO reappointments and seek approval from the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) about six months in advance. For instance, in January, rival lender ICICI Bank’s board had approved the reappointment of Sandeep Bakhshi as the chief executive by another two years. Bakshi’s term also ends in October. HDFC Bank board had approved Jagdishan’s current term in March 2023, a good seven months before the deadline.

Both people cited above said they do not expect anything detrimental against Jagdishan in the report.

Experts said the six-month timeline for approval can be used flexibly. One of the people said the NRC (Nomination and Remuneration Committee) of the board will decide on a Plan B, if necessary. “Sending CEO reappointment requests to the RBI (Reserve Bank of India) for approval six months in advance is a norm, not a policy,” said Abizer Diwanji, founder of strategic advisory provider Neostrat Advisors.

Diwanji said RBI can also fasttrack approvals if the situation demands.

Also Read | HDFC Bank alone made up a third of FPI selling in Mar quarter

“The bigger issue will be if RBI approves the reappointment request, but gives only a year’s extension. However, I don’t think HDFC Bank needs to look at a plan B right now,” he said. From the point of view of the regulator, said Diwanji, as long as there is transparency in governance and it is aware of what is happening at a bank, it does not impact appointments.

Emails sent to HDFC Bank, Trilegal, and Wadia Ghandy & Co remained unanswered until press time.

Three months ago, the bank lurched into a crisis after the then chairman Chakraborty suddenly resigned, with his 17 March letter to the board citing “certain happenings and practices within the bank” that were “not in congruence” with his personal values and ethics. In an interview to CNBC-TV18 on 30 March, Chakraborty hinted that the “mis-selling” of Credit Suisse’s perpetual bonds was a bone of contention between him and the bank's management.

The bank has reiterated that Chakraborty “did not mention any happenings and practices which were not in congruence with his personal values and ethics”.

Amid the unfolding of this development, the central bank has stood firmly behind HDFC Bank. In a statement after Chakraborty’s resignation, RBI had said, “there are no material concerns on record as regards its conduct or governance”. Deputy governor Swaminathan J. said in April that any individual supervisory concerns, as and when it arises, are dealt with on an ongoing specific basis.

Also Read | Mint Quick Edit | HDFC Bank chair’s exit: Should stakeholders be shaken?

Then, a report by The Indian Express at the end of May said HDFC Bank had made payments of 45 crore to the Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation (MSRDC) that were routed as marketing expenses to effectively offer higher returns on deposits. The bank said it strongly rejects any assumptions of wrongdoing or culpability based on selective material.

Later, at a post-policy press conference on 5 June, when asked about interest payout differentials, RBI governor Sanjay Malhotra said competition among banks while mobilizing deposits is “good” as long as it is transparent. In a draft circular issued late Friday, RBI proposed allowing banks greater flexibility in pricing their bulk deposits, while ensuring uniformity in disclosure of interest rates on deposits. The proposed amendments look to clarify RBI’s stance on differential pricing of deposit rates by banks.

About the Authors

Shayan Ghosh

Shayan leads the coverage for banking and finance in Mint. Based in Mumbai, he has spent 15 years as a journalist, joining the Mint team in 2018. Over the years, he has tracked the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), commercial banks, and the complex world of shadow banking.<br><br>His expertise goes beyond just reporting news, and he specializes in explaining the "why" behind India’s financial shifts. Shayan has covered major milestones in the industry, including the rollout of the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC), mergers in the banking and non-banking space, and the many challenges facing the country's credit markets. He has tracked cases of wrongdoings at India’s private sector banks and murky boardroom battles, trying to get behind the scenes.<br><br>Shayan is driven by a commitment to accuracy and clear, honest reporting. He believes in making finance easy to understand, ensuring his readers and investors stay informed about the forces shaping their money. When not at work, he tries to hone his amateurish photography skills, read fiction, and listen to music. You can follow his work and updates on LinkedIn and Twitter/X.

Subhana Shaikh

Subhana Shaikh is a business journalist at Mint, where she covers the Reserve Bank of India, monetary policy, and India’s bond markets. She has seven years of experience in reporting on financial markets, with a focus on banking and the broader financial system.<br><br>She began her career after completing her postgraduate diploma at the Indian Institute of Journalism and New Media, Bengaluru. She then spent five years at Informist Media, a news wire agency, where she closely tracked bond markets and the BFSI sector, developing a strong foundation in market reporting. She later moved to NDTV Profit, where she expanded her coverage across a wide range of business and economic stories.<br><br>At Mint, Subhana focuses on explaining central bank decisions, bond market movements, and banking trends for her readers. Her reporting combines on-ground inputs with careful analysis to help audiences understand complex financial developments.<br><br>Based in Mumbai, she is interested in exploring stories across the business landscape. Outside of work, she enjoys reading and spending time with her three cats.

Catch all the Business News , Corporate news , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

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