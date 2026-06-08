HDFC Bank to decide on CEO Jagdishan's third term only after key report

HDFC Bank's board will consider chief executive officer (CEO) Sashidhar Jagdishan's reappointment only after it receives the findings of a legal review into concerns raised by former chairman Atanu Chakraborty in his resignation letter, according to two people aware of the matter. With barely four months left in Jagdishan's current term, the delay has extended uncertainty over leadership at India's largest private-sector lender.
The board's three-member nomination and renumeration committee, headed by Harsh Kumar Bhanwala, the former chairman of the National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (Nabard), will meet only after the consolidated report's submission, which has been delayed beyond the original internal timelines, said the people. While no specific deadline was announced, the report was to be submitted “within a reasonable period of time".