Three challenges facing HDFC Bank’s new CEO

When Anup Bagchi takes charge as managing director and chief executive of HDFC Bank on 27 October, he will inherit an institution with a robust balance sheet that also faces questions over its reputation, leadership continuity and market perception.
The incoming chief, who has already begun engaging with customers, regulators and stakeholders, faces the challenge of rebuilding confidence after a series of controversies, preventing further departures from senior management and reviving the growth engines that once distinguished India’s largest private-sector bank.