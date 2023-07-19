‘HDFC Bank’s focus is on service, inclusion, digital’3 min read 19 Jul 2023, 11:32 PM IST
- CEO Jagdishan emphasizes importance of supportive culture in letter to shareholders
India’s largest private sector lender HDFC Bank Ltd is working on establishing a more inclusive workplace, enhancing customer service and strengthening digital infrastructure, chief executive officer Sashidhar Jagdishan said on Wednesday.
In his message to shareholders in the bank’s annual report, Jagdishan emphasized the importance of fostering a supportive culture to effectively harness talent, potential and capabilities. To achieve this goal, the bank has implemented a managerial behaviour framework based on the principles of nurture, care and collaboration. The “nurture, care, collaborate" initiative, which covered 12,000 managers in FY22, was extended to senior leadership and over 6,000 new managers in FY23.
“I am fully aware of the fact that there may be instances where some people managers might transgress our defined way of working. But, we have the resolve to nip it in the bud, both by way of training and counselling and appropriate action, ensuring that the same is not attempted by anyone else," said Jagdishan.
He said HDFC Bank is yet to cover a fair distance and is taking steps to build an inclusive organization that will help rein in attrition.
His remarks come in the wake of a recent incident where an employee was suspended after a video of him berating his subordinates went viral on social media during an undated group video call related to employee performance and their targets to sell products.
The bank has seen an increase in attrition over last financial year and a significant part of it was at the ‘non-supervisory staff’ level, including sales officers, he said. The bank saw attrition of 34.15% in FY23, according to the annual report. In 2021-22, the attrition rate was at 19.1%. It had also hired nearly 50% more employees than FY22 and its total staff base stood at 173,222 as on 31 March.
“A reason that can be attributed to this increase is the post-covid phenomenon that may have prompted the young workforce to recalibrate their career goals. This led to increased attrition across sectors," he added.
According to Jagdishan, the bank is undergoing a technology transformation focused on building the “bank of the future". “For me, the focus on technology upgrade and digital transformation are central to achieving growth and excellence in customer service."
Jagdishan said he travelled across the country in private buses with colleagues across various levels, allowing him to meet employees as well as customers across multiple locations. These interactions, he said, have enriched his understanding and view of the locations visited and the myriad opportunities that exist.
“I am energized by the talent and passion our frontline colleagues display during the interactions and give us enough ideas to work on. This is something I will continue to do," he said.
Skilling is another important area, Jagdishan said, adding that the bank challenges people with continued job rotations and assignments outside their core areas, along with on-job and specialized training when required. “We will continue to take more such initiatives," he said.
On the HDFC merger, Jagdishan said investments in infrastructure are crucial for India’s growth and the larger balance sheet will allow it to take a larger exposure in infrastructure projects, and participate meaningfully in India’s growth story.
Reiterating the bank’s plans, Jagdishan said the bank would look to add 1,500 to 2,000 additional branches during the year. According to him, branch banking is the fulcrum of the bank’s customer relationships, and he believes that a physical branch is extremely important to customers, especially in semi-urban and rural locations.
In FY23, HDFC Bank added 1,479 branches, a majority of which are in semi-urban and rural (SURU) locations. “We plan to add another 675 this year in SURU locations that will take the total number of branches in these locations to over 5,000," said Jagdishan.