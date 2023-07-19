‘HDFC Bank’s focus is on service, inclusion, digital’

The bank has seen an increase in attrition over last financial year and a significant part of it was at the ‘non-supervisory staff’ level, including sales officers, he said. The bank saw attrition of 34.15% in FY23, according to the annual report. In 2021-22, the attrition rate was at 19.1%. It had also hired nearly 50% more employees than FY22 and its total staff base stood at 173,222 as on 31 March.

