HDFC Bank trims workforce by over 3,300 in FY26, says tech will elevate, not replace people

India's largest private sector lender, HDFC Bank, reduced its workforce by 3,343 employees during FY26 as it accelerated efforts to automate operations and redeploy staff to customer-facing roles, Moneycontrol reported.
According to the bank's annual report for the financial year ended 31 March 2026, HDFC Bank's total employee strength declined to 2,11,178 as of March 2026 from 2,14,521 a year earlier.
The reduction was also seen in non-supervisory roles. The number of workmen, clerical and subordinate staff fell by 8,153 to 1,62,797 in FY26 from 1,70,950 in FY25, indicating that operational and back-office functions are increasingly being streamlined through automation.
“We embrace technology not to replace the human experience, but to elevate it. By integrating AI into HR digital solutions, we are simplifying processes, empowering self-service and delivering a seamless employee journey from day one,” HDFC Bank's annual report cited.
Highlighting the bank's technology-led transformation, Managing Director and CEO Sashidhar Jagdishan said in the annual report that employees must adapt as the organisation evolves.
“As we accelerate the transformation towards becoming a technology-led, customer-centric bank, employees need to keep pace. Our focus is on enabling our people to work more productively, and with greater alignment to our customer needs, leveraging technology. We are consciously redeploying talent from backend functions, where we are able to bring technology-led efficiencies, to customer-facing roles,” Jagdishan said.
Even as its overall workforce declined, HDFC Bank added employees in management roles. Middle management headcount increased to 10,411 in FY26 from 9,159 a year earlier, while junior management rose to 37,708 from 34,165. Senior management also expanded, with the number of executives increasing to 262 at the end of March 2026 from 247 at the end of March 2025.
“Banks globally, including in India, are increasingly using artificial intelligence and automation to streamline routine processes while redirecting employees to higher-value customer and advisory functions. Executives from JPMorgan Chase & Co., Citigroup Inc. and Standard Chartered Plc have warned that AI will eventually reduce the need for some roles while boosting productivity,” as mentioned by Moneycontrol.
Sheetal Goel is a Content Producer at Livemint, where she covers corporate developments, personal finance, business trends, markets, and SEBI-related updates. She focuses on simplifying complex financial concepts and presenting them in a clear, reader-friendly manner, thereby helping audiences better understand investment trends, personal finance, and market developments. Her writing focuses on making finance more accessible to everyday readers while maintaining clarity, accuracy, and relevance. <br><br> She holds a degree in Economics (Hons.) along with an MBA in Finance, which has helped her develop a strong foundation in financial analysis, market understanding, and business reporting. Before joining journalism, she worked with finance and broking firms, where she closely followed market developments, investment strategies, and evolving industry trends. This practical exposure strengthened her understanding of financial markets. She has also written content across multiple formats and platforms, including YouTube, LinkedIn, and Instagram. <br><br> Over time, she has developed expertise in covering market-linked stories, investor-focused topics, and regulatory updates in a simplified yet informative style. She also enjoys reading and listening to Hindi poetry, reflecting her appreciation for literature and creative expression beyond the world of markets and numbers.
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