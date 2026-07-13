HDFC Bank trims workforce by over 3,300 in FY26, says tech will elevate, not replace people

India's largest private sector lender, HDFC Bank, reduced its workforce by 3,343 employees during FY26 as it accelerated efforts to automate operations and redeploy staff to customer-facing roles, Moneycontrol reported.
According to the bank's annual report for the financial year ended 31 March 2026, HDFC Bank's total employee strength declined to 2,11,178 as of March 2026 from 2,14,521 a year earlier.
The reduction was also seen in non-supervisory roles. The number of workmen, clerical and subordinate staff fell by 8,153 to 1,62,797 in FY26 from 1,70,950 in FY25, indicating that operational and back-office functions are increasingly being streamlined through automation.
“We embrace technology not to replace the human experience, but to elevate it. By integrating AI into HR digital solutions, we are simplifying processes, empowering self-service and delivering a seamless employee journey from day one,” HDFC Bank's annual report cited.
Highlighting the bank's technology-led transformation, Managing Director and CEO Sashidhar Jagdishan said in the annual report that employees must adapt as the organisation evolves.
“As we accelerate the transformation towards becoming a technology-led, customer-centric bank, employees need to keep pace. Our focus is on enabling our people to work more productively, and with greater alignment to our customer needs, leveraging technology. We are consciously redeploying talent from backend functions, where we are able to bring technology-led efficiencies, to customer-facing roles,” Jagdishan said.
Even as its overall workforce declined, HDFC Bank added employees in management roles. Middle management headcount increased to 10,411 in FY26 from 9,159 a year earlier, while junior management rose to 37,708 from 34,165. Senior management also expanded, with the number of executives increasing to 262 at the end of March 2026 from 247 at the end of March 2025.
“Banks globally, including in India, are increasingly using artificial intelligence and automation to streamline routine processes while redirecting employees to higher-value customer and advisory functions. Executives from JPMorgan Chase & Co., Citigroup Inc. and Standard Chartered Plc have warned that AI will eventually reduce the need for some roles while boosting productivity,” as mentioned by Moneycontrol.