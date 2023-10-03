HDFC bank undertakes management overhaul to boost business after mega-merger

HDFC Bank is restructuring its top management to focus on its mortgages business and leverage technology.

Months after the mega-acquision, HDFC Bank Ltd is reshuffling some parts of top management to propel its mortgages business, reported Bloomberg. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The details of the management overhaul was shared with HDFC bank employees in a memo on Sunday, reported BB citing people familiar with the matter.

It has brought information technology and digital functions, led by Ramesh Lakshminarayanan directly under Chief Executive Officer Sashidhar Jagdishan as the bank leans on technology to offer more products and services across its branches, the people said. Ashish Parthasarthy a bank veteran who has led treasury since 2009, will get responsibility for the key retail branch business, which handles deposits and product distribution, they added. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The lender’s shares have come under pressure since the takeover of Housing Development Finance Corp. in July, which made HDFC one of the world’s largest banks. It also faced a rare downgrade last month from Nomura Holdings Inc., which cited concerns on HDFC’s return on assets and pressures on loan growth.

"Exciting news! Mint is now on WhatsApp Channels 🚀 Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest financial insights!" Click here!