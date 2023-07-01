Mumbai: HDFC Bank would like to harness the bond an “emotional product" like housing loan creates between the financier and the borrower, and sees immense opportunity in mortgages following the merger with erstwhile Housing Development Finance Corp (HDFC) Ltd, chief executive Sashidhar Jagdishan said at a townhall on Saturday.

Jagdishan said that while the bank is a leader in all the products, in all the customer segments with a large customer and distribution franchise, penetration levels of the home loan product in its customer base and the extent the distribution has been leveraged, is quite low.

“This is an opportunity. The runway for growth is going to be large and for a long time to come," said Jagdishan.

As part of the strategy, the bank will be able to upsell to the home loan customer with a complete bouquet of its and its subsidiaries’ products across pay, save, borrow, invest, insure, and trade. It will bundle other products like a savings account for all banking needs, a personal loan for upfront contribution to the builder, a consumer durable loan for purchase of durables for the new home, a life insurance to protect the family in any eventuality, a home insurance to protect against fire and structural damages. It will also look to bundle a credit card, an SIP along with EMI payments to create wealth.

“This is going to be a paradigm change of how we will be doing our businesses in the future - moving from sales management to relationship management. The velocity of product sales and the reduced touch points to serve the customer will be a game changer with this power of bundling," he said.

On Saturday, HDFC Bank Ltd, India’s largest private lender, and its mortgage lender parent, HDFC, completed their merger, over 14 months after it was announced, establishing one of the world’s most valuable lenders.

The merger, the largest such transaction in India, would propel HDFC Bank to the fourth position globally by market value, only trailing major American and Chinese banks such as JP Morgan Chase with a market cap of $419 billion, Bank of America at $228.4 billion, and the Industrial and Commercial Bank of China (IBC) at $225.1 billion.

Pointing out that the runway for financial services and mortgage, which are so underserved and under-penetrated, is going to be very large, Jagdishan said HDFC Bank, with a large and growing distribution and customer franchise, more than adequate capital, a healthy asset quality and profitability, will be best positioned to capture growth.

“The pace at which we aim to grow - we could be creating a new HDFC Bank every four years," he said.

He told over 4,000 employees of HDFC Ltd who have now become bank employees that the bank has kept its promise of protecting their jobs and pay. To ensure there is fairness in tagging the right destination roles and levels in the bank, there was an independent external expert to arrive at a formula. A committee of seniors from HDFC Ltd. and the bank reviewed the expert’s work and did a management overlay wherever corrections were needed.

Jagdishan said that in any such exercise there will always be the apprehension, leading one to wonder if he/she has been fairly treated. The bank, he said, has set up a grievance committee to hear the concerns of anyone who wishes to air their woes. “We commit that once you settle into your roles, the committee will examine any further corrections to levels," he said.

He also acknowledged the role of Deepak Parekh, erstwhile chairman of HDFC Ltd and former HDFC Bank chief executive Aditya Puri, and other senior members of the management, in building the group and its institutions.

