HDFC Bank wants to harness HDFC's bond with customers, says CEO Jagdishan3 min read 01 Jul 2023, 05:58 PM IST
On Saturday, HDFC Bank Ltd, India’s largest private lender, and its mortgage lender parent, HDFC, completed their merger, over 14 months after it was announced, establishing one of the world’s most valuable lenders
Mumbai: HDFC Bank would like to harness the bond an “emotional product" like housing loan creates between the financier and the borrower, and sees immense opportunity in mortgages following the merger with erstwhile Housing Development Finance Corp (HDFC) Ltd, chief executive Sashidhar Jagdishan said at a townhall on Saturday.
