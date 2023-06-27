HDFC Chairman Deepak Parekh to step down post merger with HDFC Bank1 min read 27 Jun 2023, 06:07 PM IST
Deepak Parekh dubbed the HDFC-HDFC Bank merger as the biggest transaction in India's corporate history and the proposed entity will have combined assets of ₹18 lakh crore
HDFC chairman Deepak Parekh on Tuesday announced that he will step down from his position on 30 June following the merger of HDFC and HDFC Bank which will be effective from 1 July. The board of the HDFC and HDFC Bank will conduct a meeting on 30 June to approve the merger, Deepak Parekh told reporters. He dubbed the merger as the biggest transaction in India's corporate history and the proposed entity will have combined assets of ₹18 lakh crore.
