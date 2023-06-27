HDFC chairman Deepak Parekh on Tuesday announced that he will step down from his position on 30 June following the merger of HDFC and HDFC Bank which will be effective from 1 July. The board of the HDFC and HDFC Bank will conduct a meeting on 30 June to approve the merger, Deepak Parekh told reporters. He dubbed the merger as the biggest transaction in India's corporate history and the proposed entity will have combined assets of ₹18 lakh crore.

"HDFC-HDFC Bank merger will be effective on July 1. The boards of HDFC and the private bank will meet on June 30 post to clear and approve the merger. It will be the last board meeting of HDFC," Parekh told reporters in Mumbai.

The reports said that HDFC vice chairman and CEO Keki Mistry and HDFC MD Renu Karnad will be members of the board of HDFC Bank.

HDFC will stop trading on the stock exchange on 13 July and the merged entity is expected to be back for trading by 17 July.

No pay cuts or golden handshakes: Deepak Parekh

HDFC Chairman added that as part of the restructuring, the merged entity will see all employees below 60 being transferred to HDFC Bank branches. Deepak Parekh stressed that due to the restructuring, no pay cuts will be given to the employees and any offers of golden handshakes are not on the table.

Golden Handshake is a one-time payment given to an employee when he/she loses their job due to firing, restructuring, negligence, or retirement.

Creating history

In April 2022, HDFC Bank made a significant announcement regarding its acquisition of Housing Development Finance Corporation (HDFC), the largest mortgage lender in the country. This deal, estimated to be worth approximately $40 billion, is considered the largest transaction in India's corporate history. As a result of this merger, a financial services powerhouse will be created, with the combined entity boasting a substantial asset base of around ₹18 lakh crore.

Upon the completion of the deal, HDFC Bank will become fully owned by public shareholders, while the existing shareholders of HDFC will hold a 41% stake in the bank.

