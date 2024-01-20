He said print media is ‘meaningless dribble.’ Now he owns the Baltimore Sun.

Conservative media mogul David Smith owns a local-TV behemoth and has a long-held distrust of print media, which he once said serves “no real purpose."

Then last week, Smith agreed to buy his hometown paper, the Baltimore Sun.

The deal, which marked the paper’s return to local ownership for the first time since the 1980s, was surprising, not only due to Smith’s well-documented dislike of print journalism but also because the seller, investment fund Alden Global Capital, is mostly known for buying, not selling, newspapers.

During a meeting with Sun staffers, Smith told the crowd he had paid “a nine-figure number," which would be at least $100 million, for the publication he said he read only rarely, according to attendees.

A Baltimore native, Smith helped expand the company that owned the city’s TV station, which his father founded, into one of the country’s largest local-TV operators, Sinclair, which owns or operates 185 television stations in 86 markets. Though he has little name recognition among the general public, Smith is among the most powerful U.S. media executives, given the influence local TV has long had in politics and Sinclair’s extraordinary reach in American living rooms.

Sinclair, where Smith currently serves as executive chairman, made headlines in 2018 for requiring news anchors at dozens of its local stations to read a segment saying they were concerned about “the troubling trend of irresponsible, one-sided news stories plaguing our country."

When New York Magazine has attempted to interview Smith a few months before the incident, he declined, saying: “The print media is so left wing as to be meaningless dribble which accounts for why the industry is and will fade away. Just no credibility."

The 73-year-old Smith, who declined to comment, has told the Baltimore Sun that he was in the news business because he believes “we have an absolute responsibility to serve the public interest." He added: “I think the paper can be hugely profitable."

Smith is purchasing the Sun personally with his longtime business partner, conservative commentator Armstrong Williams, not through Sinclair. The size of Williams’s contribution couldn’t be learned.

“We want all voices," Williams said of the Sun. “We want it to be neutral."

In the meeting with staff on Tuesday, Smith focused on the need for the Sun to build a larger audience, according to meeting attendees. He suggested the paper could do that by following the lead of the local Sinclair TV station, Fox45, whose investigative series “Project Baltimore" focuses on the performance of local public schools.

In recordings of the meeting obtained by the Baltimore Banner, Smith said that fixing the Baltimore school system is the only way to fix problems stemming from a “Baltimore City inner city lifestyle" in which city schools turn out students who were destined to be jobless and “always going to be on welfare." He accused the school system of “taxpayer fraud" for accepting money for students who weren’t in school. A spokeswoman for the city’s schools told the Banner such remarks were “offensive."

He also discussed the ballot initiative he funded in 2022 to institute term limits in city government, which passed, calling it “an indictment of what people think of government."

As to his role as an owner, he pointed to his active role in the Fox45 newsroom, which he said he regards as a “test bed" for the kinds of stories that will work nationally.

Growth has been hard to come by in the local news world, where for years papers have endured steep budget cuts and layoffs, with many shutting down altogether or operating without a single full-time staffer.

“David’s a really smart businessman who has been devoted to Baltimore for decades," veteran media banker John Chachas said. “You have to give him credit for taking on the challenges of a business that has been deeply impacted by the power of the tech platforms."

Founded in 1837, the Baltimore Sun counts such literary journalists as H.L. Mencken and Russell Baker among its alumni. Like many local newspapers, it lost ground as marketers increasingly shifted their advertising dollars to online platforms and people got their news elsewhere. The Baltimore Sun had roughly 600 union members in 1999; today the union represents about 70, said Cetewayo Parks, executive director of the Washington-Baltimore News Guild, which represents Sun journalists.

Williams said one of the ways he and Smith could lead the Sun to success would be to cross-promote its content across the television assets that he and Smith own. “It’s something we’ve got to look at," he said.

Sinclair didn’t respond to requests for comment.

The son of Julian Sinclair Smith, an electrical engineer who founded Baltimore’s WBFF television station, David Smith built Sinclair into a local-TV giant alongside his three brothers.

At one point a decade ago, Smith grew organic produce on his own farm in the Baltimore suburb of Cockeysville, Md., to serve at a farm-to-table restaurant called Cunningham’s in Towson, Md., part of a broader restaurant group that he owned. He also owns a car dealership chain called MileOne Autogroup.

Sinclair was able to grow through a string of acquisitions. The company tested the limits of Federal Communications Commission rules that restrict how much of a local market a big TV-station group can control. Occasionally, Sinclair relied on partners who officially owned some stations but let Sinclair operate them, known in the industry as “sidecar agreements."

One of the sidecar companies that Sinclair has long used is Howard Stirk Holdings, which is owned by Williams. Another is Cunningham Broadcasting, named after Smith’s mother, Carolyn Cunningham.

Smith has previously said that such agreements were necessary for local broadcasters to compete in a media landscape increasingly dominated by big tech and cable companies. The FCC slammed the brakes on the practice in 2018, moving to block Sinclair’s $3.9 billion purchase of dozens of stations from Tribune Media.

Ever since, Williams said he and Smith have felt stymied by their inability to do more TV-station deals. Sinclair did purchase Fox’s regional sports channels in 2019, a deal that saddled the company with $8 billion in debt and turned out to be a misstep when cable cord-cutting accelerated. Those assets are in bankruptcy; a restructuring deal announced this week would give Amazon an ownership position and streaming rights for the channels.

Smith and Williams turned their attention to the Sun, Williams said, which was on the block a few years ago as Alden and a rival group led by Maryland hotel magnate Stewart Bainum Jr.were battling to buy Tribune Publishing, which in addition to the Sun owned multiple papers including the Chicago Tribune and New York Daily News.

Alden eventually prevailed, and Bainum, who had his sights on the Sun, went on to launch Baltimore Banner, a rival news website that employs many former Sun staffers.

Alden declined to comment. In a statement following news of the sale of the Baltimore Sun to Smith, Guy Gilmore, chief operating officer of Alden’s MediaNews Group, said: “We are always open to discussions about local ownership."

David Simon, a former Sun reporter and the creator of HBO’s “The Wire," a drama set in Baltimore whose fifth season is centered around a fictionalized version of the paper, took to X, encouraging Baltimore residents to subscribe to the Banner right away.

“What is left to say about American newspapering?" Simon posted.

“I took a gamble because I was prepared to say, honestly, I don’t care if it ever makes any money," Smith told the newsroom, according to the recording obtained by the Banner. “I’m going to fix this paper."

