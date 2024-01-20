He said print media is ‘meaningless dribble.’ Now he owns the Baltimore Sun.

In recordings of the meeting obtained by the Baltimore Banner, Smith said that fixing the Baltimore school system is the only way to fix problems stemming from a “Baltimore City inner city lifestyle" in which city schools turn out students who were destined to be jobless and “always going to be on welfare." He accused the school system of “taxpayer fraud" for accepting money for students who weren’t in school. A spokeswoman for the city’s schools told the Banner such remarks were “offensive."