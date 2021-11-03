‘Healthcare access via digital routes now more acceptable’

Pre-covid, about 10% of our revenue was from international medical value travel. While this fell to near zero in the early months of the pandemic, with international travel now trickling back, we are seeing a revival of this segment in our hospitals. We had kept in touch with our overseas patients during this period and had encouraged them to take treatment from whichever sources that are available to them, rather than allowing their disease to progress. With medical visas restarting, we are facilitating travel for those who are able to and prioritizing the cases that need urgent attention. We would hope that all the people who had to depend on other countries to access medical care get to do that as soon as possible, particularly as the illnesses for which they travel such long distances are almost always severe and debilitating.