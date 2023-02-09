Healthcare needs patient capital

Contrary to the size of the country and its disproportionate disease burden, provision of healthcare remains largely inadequate with high regional disparities and inequitable access. Healthcare services have attracted around $7 billion of private equity investment in the past decade, but less than a third has gone into new capacity additions; the rest are secondary transactions where investors have secured exits. Even so, compared with the estimated capital need of at least $35 billion over the next decade to bring India close to the World Health Organization (WHO) prescribed minimum per capita hospital bed, it is not enough. This gap may have to be covered, primarily, by the private sector, because the government is increasingly transitioning to the role of an insurance payer through Ayushman Bharat and similar state schemes.