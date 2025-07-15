Hemant Rupani to take over as CEO of Hindustan Coca-Cola Beverages in September

New Delhi: Hindustan Coca-Cola Beverages Pvt. Ltd (HCCB), the largest bottling arm of The Coca-Cola Co. in India, on Tuesday announced the appointment of Hemant Rupani as its new chief executive officer, effective 8 September 2025.

Rupani joins HCCB after a nine-year tenure at Mondelez International Inc., where he currently serves as business unit president for Southeast Asia, overseeing operations in Indonesia, the Philippines, Vietnam, Malaysia, Singapore, and Thailand.

He will succeed Juan Pablo Rodriguez, the current CEO of HCCB, who is transitioning to a new opportunity within the Coca-Cola system, the company said in a statement. Rodriguez was appointed CEO in August 2022. Rupani will report to the HCCB board of directors.

HCCB, a key player in Coca-Cola’s India operations, operates 13 factories and serves 236 districts across 12 states in the country’s south and west. The Coca-Cola Co. announced in December 2024 that the Jubilant Bhartia Group would acquire a 40% stake in Hindustan Coca-Cola Holdings Pvt. Ltd., the parent entity of HCCB.

In addition to HCCB, Coca-Cola works with 11 large bottlers across India. Its brand portfolio in the country includes Coca-Cola, Thums Up, Sprite, Fanta, and Minute Maid.

Rupani began his career in 1997 with ICI India Ltd. He joined PepsiCo in 1999 and moved to Infosys Technologies in 2002. In 2004, he returned to PepsiCo, where he spent six years, eventually becoming senior vice president, customer marketing, India Beverages.

In 2010, he joined Vodafone, and in 2014, he moved to Britannia Industries as vice president, sales and business head for the breads division. He joined Mondelez in 2016 as director of sales for India, later serving as vice president and managing director for Vietnam before being promoted to his current regional role in 2022.

Rupani holds a bachelor’s degree in mechanical engineering from Regional Engineering College, Jaipur, and an MBA in marketing from the Faculty of Management Studies, University of Delhi.