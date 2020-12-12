Here comes a K-shaped recovery

Gita Gopinath is the International Monetary Fund’s chief economist. With the pandemic heating up, The Wall Street Journal’s Greg Ip asked her about the outlook for the world economy. Here are edited excerpts:

WSJ: In the last IMF forecast, you projected 4.4% contraction in the global economy this year, then a bounce back of 5.2% next year. Has that changed?

MS. GOPINATH: Since our October projections, we’re seeing third-quarter GDP surprises on the upside for many countries. But we’ve also seen the very strong second wave [of infections], along with partial lockdowns. So we likely will have downgrades for some countries—we already have one for the U.K.—and the rest, including the U.S., are likely to have an upgrade for 2020.

So basically, the fourth quarter of this year and the first quarter of next year will come in somewhat weaker than many expected. But none of this is as bad as what it was in the spring. Overall, I think the world economy is recovering.

WSJ: Should government leaders return to the same tight restrictions we had in the spring? Or are the economic trade-offs too great?

MS. GOPINATH: We’ve learned a whole lot in terms of how to deal with this pandemic since it started. The common wisdom now is to do this in a more targeted way. The areas where you see the number of cases growing exponentially are the areas where you want to have more lockdowns.

You see that in Europe. Factories and schools remain open, but other kinds of activities, such as bars and restaurants, are shut down.

Doing this in a targeted way is a good trade-off in terms of the impact on the economy. And I think there are micro measures in terms of wearing masks and voluntarily social distancing that also help.

WSJ: Are these targeted measures working?

MS. GOPINATH: In Europe, the number of cases have come down. You see very sharp declines in Italy, in Spain, in France. So in that sense they are working.

Of course, every time you see an increase in mobility you actually see another new wave that comes about. So there is that trade-off that will never fully resolve itself until you get to herd immunity, either because everybody is getting infected or because of the vaccines.

In other parts of the world, like the U.S., you didn’t see a big change in mobility, but you see economic activity just by working in a low-mobility environment. So in terms of the economy, I think there is more momentum in there even in a world with very high virus cases.

WSJ: Are you saying that in the U.S., businesses and individuals have learned to engage in economic activity as they used to, but in a socially distanced manner?

MS. GOPINATH: That’s right. If you look at mobility indicators in the U.S. since around July, they’ve been relatively flat. Very recently you see mobility coming down. Not as bad as in Europe, but you certainly see it coming down. But along with that flat mobility, you saw economic activity continuing to recover. So yes, there’s a lot of activity that previously required mobility that doesn’t seem to require mobility now, and you are seeing recoveries even in sectors that were more contact-intensive.

WSJ: We hear about a K-shaped recovery, with people who are highly paid and well-skilled doing much better than those who aren’t. Is the same true of advanced vs. emerging markets?

MS. GOPINATH: Indeed. In terms of the challenge for 2021, I think it’s precisely this K shape of the recovery. On average, economies have a lot of momentum, and you should see them coming back. But the distribution within and across countries will take longer to resolve.

We are seeing low-skilled workers, young workers, women being much harder hit. Similarly, if you look across countries, there’s a divergence in prospects. Per capita incomes in emerging and developing economies, excluding China, are being hit much harder than in advanced economies.

The concern about the difference in resilience across countries is an important one. We also know that vaccination is going to happen at a much slower pace in many emerging and developing economies compared with advanced economies. So a K-shaped recovery is the big challenge of 2021.

WSJ: Looking at the U.S., Congress is negotiating over a fiscal relief package, probably in the area of $900 billion. They are talking about possibly unemployment compensation, stimulus checks, small-business support. What’s your opinion about both the size and the composition of this package?

MS. GOPINATH: First, we would welcome this stimulus package. And time is of the essence, because by the end of this year, unemployment insurance is going to run out for many who got it early on. The expansion of that insurance to self-employed workers also will run out by the end of this year.

We are still in the time of rising cases. We are still in the pandemic. Therefore, it’s very important to extend those. Supplemental benefits also will help in a time when you still have the health crisis going on. We also see a need for providing aid to states and local governments.

What can be done relative to the past is you could think of doing more targeted support measures where the sectors you support are getting directly hit by the lockdown measures, by the voluntary social distancing. Kind of more contact-intensive sectors.

