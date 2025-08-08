Here's how much Akash, Isha, and Anant Ambani earned from Reliance in FY25

Mukesh Ambani-run Reliance Industries released its AGM report on Thursday, 7 August 2025. According to an official BSE filing, the oil major disclosed that Anant Ambani, Isha Ambani, and Akash Ambani received equal compensation for the financial year ended 2024-25.

The data collected from the AGM report disclosed how much each non-executive and full-time director earned in the 2025-26 fiscal year. These directors included Ambani family members Anant, Isha, Akash, and Mukesh Ambani himself, along with other key executives.

Apart from Mukesh Ambani, all three Ambani family members took home ₹2.31 crore each, including the sitting fee and commission, as part of the total remuneration.

Total earnings of the Non-executive directors of Reliance Industries as of the financial year ended 2025-26.

How much did the full-time directors earn? Mukesh Ambani, the Managing Director and Chairman of Reliance Industries, received zero salary for the fifth consecutive year in 2024-25. The salary figures include performance-linked incentives for the fiscal year 2023-24, which are disbursed in the 2024-25 fiscal year.

Other whole-time directors Nikhil R Meswani and Hital R Meswani earned ₹25 crore each, while P M S Prasad earned ₹19.96 crore in the year ended 2024-25.

The tenure of the Executive Director's office is five years from the date of appointment. Reliance appointed Anant Ambani as its new whole-time director after the board meeting of the April-June quarter in June 2025.

Here's how much Anant Ambani will earn this year Mint reported earlier that Mukesh Ambani's youngest son, Anant Ambani, was appointed as one of Reliance Industries' full-time directors, according to the company's exchange filing on Sunday, 29 June 2025.

As the new full-time director of the oil marketing major, Anant Ambani will earn between ₹10 crore and ₹20 crore, including all the salary, perquisites, and allowances.

“Salary, Perquisites and Allowances shall be in the range of ₹10 crore to ₹20 crore per annum. Annual increments shall be as determined by the HRNR Committee,” the company informed BSE through the official filing.

Reliance will give Anant Ambani an accommodation cost or house rent allowance, gas, electricity, and water, among other provisions, as part of the ‘Salary, Perquisites and Allowances’ according to the Income Tax Act of 1961.

The youngest son of the Ambani family will also receive a contribution to the provident fund, superannuation or annuity fund, gratuity payable, and encashment of leaves from Reliance Industries, in addition to the ‘ ₹10 crore to ₹20 crore’ salary.