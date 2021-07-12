In an interaction with Mint, Naveen Munjal, managing director, Hero Electric spoke about the company’s latest fundraise and plans to deploy the capital raised, how the domestic EV supply chain is developing, the evolving competition in electric mobility and where Hero Electric stands vis-a-vis rivals. On Sunday, the company announced that it has raised Rs220 crore as the first part of its Series B funding led by Gulf Islamic Investments along with participation from existing investor OAKS.

Where will this capital be deployed?

Munjal: Pre second phase of covid-19 in the Jan-March period, we had a good run rate of over 9000 units, but in the market the demand was well over 11,000-11,500 units and we were not able to fulfill that demand. Now we are seeing similar numbers coming back, so this year we are targeting double of what we did last year and over the next 4-5 years we want to achieve a minimum run rate of 1 million units annually. We don’t have that capacity right now, so that is where this money will go. Right now we have a capacity of 75,000 units, which we are scaling up to 3 lakh units and that work has already started and this capacity should come online in the next 2-3 months.

Will this round help you get to 1 million units capacity?

Munjal: This will help us to 3-4 lakh units. So this is a part of bigger things going forward. Possibly by next year we will be looking at having another round of investment, which is going to be much larger. That will help you get to 1 million units.

Is the domestic supply chain ecosystem ready for you to deliver that scale?

Munjal: We are gearing up for larger volumes and so is our supply chain. We are getting a new vendor base in place to cater to that volume. Now it's going to become interesting for them (vendors) to actually make those investments in order to support the local manufacturing. We have already been working on localization for the past many years. But these are things which take time and also the volume we had so far wasn't large enough to justify very heavy investments in a lot of areas. The government has the PLI scheme coming up and there is a lot of push on the localization front. There are already announcements of companies that are interested in making cells and batteries, and these will hopefully come on line in the next two to three years. But in the meantime, we will have to rely on imports for cells etc.

How is competition shaping up in the electric mobility space?

Munjal: So competition is certainly coming in strong and I think this is a better situation, because now suddenly, the pie is going to increase exponentially. So what we're looking at one and a half lakh units last year, is probably going to be about 40 lakhs in the next four years, or five years. That's the kind of number that we're looking at. So competition coming in is always good, because the whole pie grows. We’ve already got a very strong foothold in the market, we have about 700 dealers, we are building up the charging network and we have already installed about 1600 charging stations, then we are also training roadside mechanics to handle electric vehicles and we've already trained up to 6,000 of them. We've got a very, very strong portfolio of products, we've got the widest portfolio in the country, when it comes to electric mobility. We've got five platforms and 13 models on top of that. And beyond that, another very important factor is that we have a very strong brand.

