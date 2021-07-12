‘Hero Electric will raise another bigger round next year to reach 1 mn units’

Munjal: So competition is certainly coming in strong and I think this is a better situation, because now suddenly, the pie is going to increase exponentially. So what we're looking at one and a half lakh units last year, is probably going to be about 40 lakhs in the next four years, or five years. That's the kind of number that we're looking at. So competition coming in is always good, because the whole pie grows. We’ve already got a very strong foothold in the market, we have about 700 dealers, we are building up the charging network and we have already installed about 1600 charging stations, then we are also training roadside mechanics to handle electric vehicles and we've already trained up to 6,000 of them. We've got a very, very strong portfolio of products, we've got the widest portfolio in the country, when it comes to electric mobility. We've got five platforms and 13 models on top of that. And beyond that, another very important factor is that we have a very strong brand.