Hero MotoCorp appoints ex-Ducati India chief to lead Harley Davidson biz unit

Hero MotoCorp Ltd – the country’s largest two-wheeler manufacturer – on Wednesday, announced the appointment of Ravi Avalur, as the head of the new business unit that will be responsible for Harley Davidson’s motorcycle business in India.

Avalur was the former managing director of Italian luxury motorcycle manufacturer, Ducati, in India, and will report to Hero’s chairman, Pawan Munjal.

Before joining Hero, Avalur was the head of Strategy and International business divisions of the automotive component manufacturing company, Cooper.

The team in the new business unit also includes four executives from Harley-Davidson’s erstwhile India operations, bringing in years of competencies in the areas of sales, marketing, customer experiences, service and logistics. Hero has also decided to continue with 11 existing dealers of Harley Davison in India, the company said in a statement.

Hero will also serve customers of the American manufacturer across India through its existing network of dealers.

“With customer-centricity and commitment to globally benchmarked sales and aftersales service as their focus, Hero MotoCorp and Harley-Davidson are committed together to providing a smooth and hassle-free ownership experience to the existing and future Harley Davidson customers in India," the statement further mentioned.

Harley Davidson India on 25 September 2020, shuttered its Haryana plant and shrank its sales operations, ending 11 years of operations in the country. The company has been complaining about high taxes on import of semi-knocked down (SKD) or completely built units (CBU), which raise the final cost of the product, discouraging many buyers, given the weak purchasing power in India.

Subsequently, the company signed a distribution and licensing agreement with Hero, to sell and service its premium motorcycles in India. Both companies will also jointly develop products for India and emerging markets.

Pawan Munjal led Hero is focusing on launching a slew of premium products in both motorcycle and scooter segment, in the next five years, to improve its market share and operating margins. The company is eyeing an entry into the middle-weight segment currently dominated by Royal Enfield. The recently announced collaboration with Harley Davidson is expected to boost Hero’s prospects in the middle-weight segment.

“The partnership with Harley is a step in the direction towards 'premiumisation' which the company has already taken. The licensing agreement that we have will provide a lot of opportunities. The fact that we will together design and Hero will manufacture the products, and put the Harley batch, is a clear indication of the faith that Harley has on Hero’s capabilities and will be a support in Hero’s journey towards 'premiumisation'," said Pawan Munjal, chairman, Hero MotoCorp, in a recent interaction.

