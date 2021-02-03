Hero MotoCorp appoints ex-Ducati India chief to lead Harley Davidson biz unit

“The partnership with Harley is a step in the direction towards 'premiumisation' which the company has already taken. The licensing agreement that we have will provide a lot of opportunities. The fact that we will together design and Hero will manufacture the products, and put the Harley batch, is a clear indication of the faith that Harley has on Hero’s capabilities and will be a support in Hero’s journey towards 'premiumisation'," said Pawan Munjal, chairman, Hero MotoCorp, in a recent interaction.