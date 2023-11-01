Hero MotoCorp Chairman Pawan Munjal seeks salary cut of 20%

Hero MotoCorp Chairman, Pawan Munjal's salary will be reduced by 20% from next year, approved the Board of Directors during their meeting held on Wednesday

Hero Motocorp Chairman Pawan Munjal received approval for his proposed 20% reduction in his salary. Earlier, he had volunteered for a salary cut after the separation of roles of Chairman and CEO of the company.

The Board of Directors of the Company, on Wednesday, announced the quarterly earnings of the company for the September quarter. Other than Q2 results, it also approved the proposed salary cut of Pawan Munjal. His updated remuneration as Executive Chairman, will come into effect from 1 January 2024.

“Earlier this year, Dr. Pawan Munjal decided to separate the roles of the Chairman & CEO and appoint a CEO for the Company. Following this transition, he has now volunteered to reduce his fixed salary by 20%. The same was approved by the Board of Directors at its meeting today following the recommendations of the Nomination & Remuneration Committee. The updated remuneration of the Executive Chairman will be effective 1st January 2024" said the company in its stock filing on Wednesday.

The two-wheeler manufacturer reported a 47% rise in net profit of ₹1,054 crore in the second quarter of fiscal year 2023-24 against ₹716 crore reported in the year-ago period. Its operational revenue stood at ₹9,445 crore during Q2FY24. Its operational revenue increased by 4.1 percent against ₹9,075 crore recorded in the September quarter of FY22-23.

Its earnings before interest, depreciation, taxes, and amortisation (EBITDA) stood jumped by 27.9% YOY to ₹1,328.3 crore in the July-September quarter against Rs1,038 crore reported in the comparable year-ago period. Moreover, its margin improved by 270 basis points during the quarter under review, and it rose to 14.1% from 11.4% in Q2FY23.

"A healthy festive demand across most categories and specifically in the auto sector has demonstrated the underlying propensity of the robustness of the market. The consumer confidence is coming back, which augurs well for the growth momentum moving forward," said Niranjan Gupta, Chief Executive Officer (CEO), of Hero MotoCorp.

The company shares closed 0.15% higher at ₹3,095 apiece on the BSE on Wednesday.

