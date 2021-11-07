Hey, Elon Musk: We made a $6 billion plan to end world hunger

If Elon Musk doesn’t want to plow $6 billion into emergency aid, perhaps he’ll cash out his Tesla stock to invest in climate-smart innovations that hold tremendous longer-term promise for food security — including AI and robotics technologies that can slash the use of agrochemicals, indoor cropping systems, advances in sustainable fish farming, cellular agriculture, plant-based meats, anerobic digesters, supplements that can ratchet down methane emissions from livestock, nanotech solutions that can boost crop yields and draw down carbon. Investors also need to back natural climate solutions, including silvopasture and regenerative farming practices that can improve farmland’s capacity for storing carbon. They should also fund growing private-sector markets paying farmers to sequester carbon.

