NEW DELHI :
“What's in a name?" Shakespeare's quote and Shah Rukh Khan's banner from the Bollywood movie My Name is Khan “My name is Khan and I am not a terrorist" rings clear in our ears when one is introduced to the Holidify co-founder Kovid Kapoor.
Before 2019, Kovid was just another name name, until a pandemic changed everything and this entrepreneur has faced the effect of it.
He made it clear that unlike the highly-infectious disease that has upended lives across the world, "Kovid" is actually pronounced with a soft "d".
Kovid Kapoor's tweet went viral with over 30,000 'likes' and a ton of amused comments.
Kapoor also documented some of the funniest name-related incidents in a separate Twitter thread.
In one instance he said that his friends had ordered a cake for his 30th birthday, but the bakery assumed his friends were cracking a joke and dcided the name should be spelled with a ‘C’ and not a “K".
For my 30th bday, my friends ordered a cake - and Amintiri automatically assumed that it's some kinda joke, and it should be spelled with a C not a K. 🎂 pic.twitter.com/3jrySteSbC