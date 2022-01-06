NEW DELHI : “What's in a name?" Shakespeare's quote and Shah Rukh Khan's banner from the Bollywood movie My Name is Khan “My name is Khan and I am not a terrorist" rings clear in our ears when one is introduced to the Holidify co-founder Kovid Kapoor.

Before 2019, Kovid was just another name name, until a pandemic changed everything and this entrepreneur has faced the effect of it.

My name is Kovid and I'm not a virus 🙄#COVID2019 #coronavirusus — Kovid Kapoor (@kovidkapoor) February 12, 2020

A pinned tweet on this entreprenuer's micro blogging site Twitter profile reads, “My name is Kovid and I'm not a virus".

Kapoor recently wrote about a certain visit abroad where his name ‘amused’ quite a bunch of people. This tweet went viral on the microblogging platform.

"Went outside India for the first time since COVID and got a bunch of people amused by my name," the Tweet read.

Went outside India for the first time since COVID and got a bunch of people amused by my name. 😂



Future foreign trips are going to be fun! — Kovid Kapoor (@kovidkapoor) January 4, 2022

Kapoor further went ahead to explain that his name means a “scholar/learned" and said that it ‘comes in the Hanumaan Chaleesa’.

For those on this thread, wondering what my name actually means - it means scholar / learned.

Comes in the Hanumaan Chaleesa.



Also, it's pronounced as कोविद not कोविड 😅 — Kovid Kapoor (@kovidkapoor) January 5, 2022

He made it clear that unlike the highly-infectious disease that has upended lives across the world, "Kovid" is actually pronounced with a soft "d".

Kovid Kapoor's tweet went viral with over 30,000 'likes' and a ton of amused comments.

Kapoor also documented some of the funniest name-related incidents in a separate Twitter thread.

In one instance he said that his friends had ordered a cake for his 30th birthday, but the bakery assumed his friends were cracking a joke and dcided the name should be spelled with a ‘C’ and not a “K".

For my 30th bday, my friends ordered a cake - and Amintiri automatically assumed that it's some kinda joke, and it should be spelled with a C not a K. 🎂 pic.twitter.com/3jrySteSbC — Kovid Kapoor (@kovidkapoor) January 5, 2022

The Holidify co-founder also talked about an incident where employees of Starbucks laughed amongst themselves because of his name, following which he mostly uses a fake name "Kabir Kapoor".

He also pointed out a hassle with the search engine Google. On inputting his name into the search bar of Gmail, the AI immediately assumed he made a spelling mistake.

When Google though that I misspelled my name, in my own Gmail search 👨‍💻 pic.twitter.com/sNtZs3GmUb — Kovid Kapoor (@kovidkapoor) January 5, 2022

Kovid also mentioned,"When someone in a remote village in UP saw my old photo, from a newspaper, after my IIT selection - from 2008! - at some store, and decided to tag me on Twitter."

Oh here we go!

Can't find the Twitter link, though! pic.twitter.com/xWOXvaZ1qx — Kovid Kapoor (@kovidkapoor) January 6, 2022

"Anyway - life threw me (and all of us) a sour lemon, I just decided to take it all in good humour and make some lemonade out of it," the entrepreneur said .

