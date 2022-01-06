'Hey Kovid, stay positive': Kovid Kapoor, Holidify co-founder, goes viral for his name2 min read . 02:55 PM IST
- Before 2019, Kovid was just another name name, until a pandemic changed everything and this entrepreneur has faced the effect of it
NEW DELHI : “What's in a name?" Shakespeare's quote and Shah Rukh Khan's banner from the Bollywood movie My Name is Khan “My name is Khan and I am not a terrorist" rings clear in our ears when one is introduced to the Holidify co-founder Kovid Kapoor.
Before 2019, Kovid was just another name name, until a pandemic changed everything and this entrepreneur has faced the effect of it.
A pinned tweet on this entreprenuer's micro blogging site Twitter profile reads, “My name is Kovid and I'm not a virus".
Kapoor recently wrote about a certain visit abroad where his name ‘amused’ quite a bunch of people. This tweet went viral on the microblogging platform.
"Went outside India for the first time since COVID and got a bunch of people amused by my name," the Tweet read.
Kapoor further went ahead to explain that his name means a “scholar/learned" and said that it ‘comes in the Hanumaan Chaleesa’.
He made it clear that unlike the highly-infectious disease that has upended lives across the world, "Kovid" is actually pronounced with a soft "d".
Kovid Kapoor's tweet went viral with over 30,000 'likes' and a ton of amused comments.
Kapoor also documented some of the funniest name-related incidents in a separate Twitter thread.
In one instance he said that his friends had ordered a cake for his 30th birthday, but the bakery assumed his friends were cracking a joke and dcided the name should be spelled with a ‘C’ and not a “K".
The Holidify co-founder also talked about an incident where employees of Starbucks laughed amongst themselves because of his name, following which he mostly uses a fake name "Kabir Kapoor".
He also pointed out a hassle with the search engine Google. On inputting his name into the search bar of Gmail, the AI immediately assumed he made a spelling mistake.
Kovid also mentioned,"When someone in a remote village in UP saw my old photo, from a newspaper, after my IIT selection - from 2008! - at some store, and decided to tag me on Twitter."
"Anyway - life threw me (and all of us) a sour lemon, I just decided to take it all in good humour and make some lemonade out of it," the entrepreneur said .
