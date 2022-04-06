‘Higher education has more value than K12 segment’

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
K12 is a lot more about you spending based on a little bit of FOMO, a little bit of guilt, and a little bit of topping up for the kids, says Ronnie Screwvala, co-founder and chairman, upGrad
Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio
MUMBAI :
UpGrad, a higher education platform, on Wednesday announced the acquisition of education startup Talentedge at a valuation of ₹205 crore. The near 100% share swap transaction valued upGrad at $2 billion. In an interview, Ronnie Screwvala, upGrad’s co-founder and chairman, explained why the bustling K12 segment doesn’t attract him, and why mentoring and not just degrees will get one future-ready. He said that after media and education businesses, there won’t be a third inning for him. Edited excerpts:
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
MUMBAI :
UpGrad, a higher education platform, on Wednesday announced the acquisition of education startup Talentedge at a valuation of ₹205 crore. The near 100% share swap transaction valued upGrad at $2 billion. In an interview, Ronnie Screwvala, upGrad’s co-founder and chairman, explained why the bustling K12 segment doesn’t attract him, and why mentoring and not just degrees will get one future-ready. He said that after media and education businesses, there won’t be a third inning for him. Edited excerpts:
How did you come to zero in on this transaction and what are its key highlights?
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Talentedge has been a strategic buy for consolidation. Blackstone acquired Simplilearn and Byju’s acquired Great Learning and Talentedge was the number four player and of course, the ranks keep changing. With them, we found a very good and strong conviction mixed with university partnerships across India, especially in the south and other places which were ignored as a market.
When we started conversing with the Sekhsaria family which owns 100% of Talentedge, it was more sort of a cash deal. As we sort of concluded the deal, Sekhsaria family office approached us and said, look, can we just make this into a share swap deal? And that’s how we’ve come to this level where it’s pretty much 100% (share swap).
You are focusing on the 15-year-old-and-above who want to pursue a degree or get a skillset. What about entering the K12 segment?
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
We are quite happy that we are in the higher education market. That doesn’t mean the K12 market is poor; it’s got its own opportunities. I would say it’s a lot more hyped up because of the amount of investor funding that just went into K12. To me, respectfully, it is disproportionate to the final results that will get yielded.
Second, for us, outcomes are the best way to get overall value, RoI (return on investment) to my learners over a period of time, and you can do that in higher education. Because I think K12 is a lot more about you spending based on a little bit of FOMO (fear of missing out), a little bit of guilt, and a little bit of topping up for the kids.
It got extenuated during covid.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
K12 has been extremely fortunate to attract the kind of funding that it did, because everyone thought the TAM or the Total Addressable Market was huge. I think now suddenly, everyone’s waking up to the fact that the real value will be created, with outcomes and RoI. And the lifecycle of what we hold between 18 year, 50 year to me, has got a lifetime value, which is at least 10x of anything in K12.
What are the future areas you will focus on?
Mentoring and coaching could be one of the largest segments three to five years down the line. Today, we put too much importance on the degree.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Just because you have a good strong theoretical knowledge does not make you completely job ready.
There used to be distance learning earlier, but not many opted for it. Are online courses successful in getting employment?
Distance learning was a lot more to do with the books. Here (online) you get the best of faculty from anywhere around the world including India for each of us and we have asynchronous learning.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Placement is a very important part of what we do. The normal placements we think of are the B-schools, where everyone else comes on campus. Here 99% are working professionals; so, they are already in a job. They are now coming in because they are in the same job now for an increment or a promotion. They just want to tank up because they believe they can leverage their knowledge.
How did covid change online education for adults?
During covid, there is a lot of job insecurity so nobody wants to make a high-ARPU commitment, and now that’s changed. When it costs for nine months to two years, you do need face-to-face counselling. It’s not a sales call, whereas if you’re buying an iPhone you know exactly what you’re buying.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
upGrad’s last fundraising was in August 2021. It notched up the total fundraising to $185 million. What is the status of the next round of fundraise?
It’s more than on the cards. We’re building a business and I know everyone finally boils it down to you know, the last valuation was $1.2 billion. I think today, everyone is going to be obsessed with valuation. I would like to speak to everyone in four years’ time, and have a conversation with the people who feel that valuation is the most important one to understand.
Are you planning to enter any new industry?
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
My first innings was in media and my second innings is in education, and I’m not planning a third inning.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!