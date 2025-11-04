Hinduja Group Chairman Gopichand Hinduja passes away: Career, family, net worth, and all you need to know

Hinduja Group Chairperson Gopinath P Hinduja passed away in London, reports said on Tuesday, citing sources close to the family. The industry stalwart was 85.

Gopinath Hinduja, known popularly as GP among business partners, was unwell for the past few weeks and died in a London hospital, a PTI report said, quoting sources.

Belonging to the second generation of the family, Gopinath Hinduja succeeded his elder brother, Srichand, as Chairman of the Hinduja Group after Srichand's passing in May 2023.

Gopichand Hinduja's career Born in 1940 in India, controlled the Indian conglomerate Hinduja Group. Son of Parmanand Hinduja and his wife, Jamuna, Gopichand and his brothers, Srichand, Prakash, and Ashok, are credited with establishing the Hinduja Group and transforming it into an international conglomerate with a footprint across 38 countries and a team of over 2,00,000.

Gopinath graduated from Jai Hind College in Mumbai in 1959. In the same year, I joined the family business, which spans textiles and trading across India and Iran.

He is credited with being one of the key individuals who transformed the Hinduja Group into a global, multi-billion-dollar business.

Under his leadership, the Hinduja Group achieved several milestones, including the acquisition of Gulf Oil in 1984, closely followed by that of the then-struggling Ashok Leyland in 1987. The Ashok Leyland acquisition, now recognised as one of the most successful turnaround stories in business history, was the first major NRI investment in India.

Before taking over as Chairman of the Hinduja Group, Gopinath Hinduja was the Chairman of Hinduja Automotive Ltd in the UK.

He holds honorary doctorates in Law from the University of Westminster and in Economics from Richmond College, London.

Gopichand Hinduja family Gopichand Hinduja is survived by his wife, Sunita Hinduja; sons, Sanjay and Dheeraj; and daughter, Rita.

He is also survived by his brothers Prakash Hinduja and Ashok Hinduja, who lead the company's businesses in Europe and India, respectively.

Gopichand Hinduja net worth Gopichand Hinduja was the richest person in the United Kingdom for seven consecutive years, according to the UK Sunday Times Rich List.

In the latest edition of the list released in May 2025, Gopinath Hinduja topped the chart with a net worth of 35.304 billion British pounds, which roughly equals ₹33,67,948.64 crore.

According to Forbes, his net worth as of August 2025 stood at $20.6 billion.

The Hinduja family's wealth is largely derived from its diverse businesses, which include trucking, lubricants, banking, and cable television.