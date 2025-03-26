Britannia’s Rajneet Kohli set to join HUL

New Delhi: Rajneet Kohli, former chief executive and executive director of Britannia Industries Ltd, is set to join Hindustan Unilever Ltd (HUL) to lead its foods and refreshment division, according to people in know of the development.

Kohli had announced his resignation from the biscuit maker on 6 March and stepped down from his active role at Britannia effective 14 March to pursue an “external opportunity”.

The foods and refreshment division is HUL’s second-largest after home care, following a split last year in the company’s beauty and personal care division into beauty and wellbeing and personal care businesses.

In fiscal 2023-24, the foods and refreshment division reported a revenue of ₹15,292 crore, contributing 25% of HUL’s ₹59,579 crore turnover, up from a 17% contribution a decade earlier, according to a November presentation by the company.

HUL had named Shiva Krishnamurthy as executive director of its foods and refreshment division in February last year. Mint could not verify Krishnamurthy’s next move.

Texts messages and calls to Kohli remained unanswered. HUL did not respond to Mint's queries.

HUL sells food brands such as Kissan ketchup, Bru coffee, Knorr noodles, Brooke Bond tea, Horlicks malt drinks, Lipton tea, and Hellmann’s mayonnaise. Its home care division includes laundry and home cleaning brands such as Surf Excel and Wheel.

The Kwality Wall’s ice cream unit, which was a part of HUL’s business in fiscal year 2024, has since been spun off and is set to list as Kwality Wall's (India) Ltd.

An industry veteran Britannia Industries had appointed Kohli as its executive director and CEO in September 2022, reporting to Varun Berry, its vice chairman and managing director. Britannia's revenue from operations stood at ₹16,186.08 crore in fiscal 2023-24.

Kohli has served in numerous senior leadership roles over a career spanning 25 years, working with Asian Paints and Coca-Cola. He joined Britannia Industries from Jubilant FoodWorks Ltd, which operates pizza chain Domino’s in India, where he was president and chief business officer.