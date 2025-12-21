Celebrities, viral campaigns—how to brand land and sell it online too

How has your customer base changed? Do you have younger customers now?

At an overall level, we are still in the early stages of this category. There is a huge potential to grow. A lot of people have got convinced already. Typically, the people who buy with us come from business-class families. But there are also middle- and senior-level executives who buy with us. That has been possible because of how we have set up our online buying systems and communicated this. People sitting in Mumbai, Delhi and Bengaluru are actively investing in land in Ayodhya, Alibaug, Goa, Vrindavan. It depends on the project, but in some cases, half or two-thirds of our customers are relatively younger, in their 30s.