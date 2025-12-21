Celebrities, viral campaigns—how to brand land and sell it online too

Real estate firms have long preferred traditional advertising and marketing messages—choosing billboards over Instagram ads and sticking to celebrity endorsements and the promise of an exotic, often foreign, lifestyle. The House of Abhinandan Lodha (HoABL) is attempting to break the mould in two ways. First, it is attempting to create a brand around plots of land, rather than already built properties. Two, it has moved the bulk of its marketing and sales online, a rarity in the real estate business.