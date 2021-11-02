‘Homestays have been a silver lining of the pandemic cloud’

We have divided this business up into two parts: leisure and guest houses or managed apartments mostly for long-stay corporate travellers. Our leisure category in homestays has gone through the roof for obvious reasons. We recovered at 150% in leisure or premium homestays between October last year and this year. However, for obvious reasons, the other part of the managed apartment business did not grow much. Overall, we grew 50% from the year before in the entire homestay business in the same period. So, it’s one of those rare segments where the growth has been more than the growth in those shopping online. Homestays have evolved into a preferred option for those who can afford a hotel but would rather do a homestay. I think it’s here to stay.