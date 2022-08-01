Honasa Consumer appoints Pratik Mukherjee as vice president, Brand Factory

“Honasa has emerged as the fastest growing D2C brand and being a digital-first brand, it is critical to constantly innovate and stay ahead of competition in this extremely dynamic digital ecosystem. Pratik has extensive experience of building millennial brands, and he will elevate and support us as we plan to implement efficient strategies to launch new brands and take the businesses to the next level with his knowledge and expertise," said Varun Alagh, co-founder and CEO, Honasa Consumer Pvt. Ltd.

