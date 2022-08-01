Honasa Consumer appoints Pratik Mukherjee as vice president, Brand Factory

Honasa Consumer Pvt Limited, calls itself a “house of brands” entity, creating digital-first consumer goods brands. HCPL has built an in-house portfolio of digital-first consumer brands like Mamaearth, The Derma Co., Aqualogica, Ayuga
NEW DELHI: Honasa Consumer Pvt. Ltd. (HCPL), parent company of brands such as Mamaearth and The Derma Co., on Monday announced the appointment of Pratik Mukherjee as vice president of Brand Factory where he will drive the launch and creation of new brands business for Honasa.
Mukherjee joins Honasa having worked previously in consumer goods companies such as P&G, Gillette, and Urban Company. Mukherjee was the head of Procter & Gamble’s DTC business for India and South Asia. Later, he joined Urban Company as marketing head for beauty, grooming and cleaning verticals.
“Honasa has emerged as the fastest growing D2C brand and being a digital-first brand, it is critical to constantly innovate and stay ahead of competition in this extremely dynamic digital ecosystem. Pratik has extensive experience of building millennial brands, and he will elevate and support us as we plan to implement efficient strategies to launch new brands and take the businesses to the next level with his knowledge and expertise," said Varun Alagh, co-founder and CEO, Honasa Consumer Pvt. Ltd.
Honasa Consumer Pvt Limited (HCPL), calls itself a “house of brands" entity, creating digital-first consumer goods brands. HCPL has built an in-house portfolio of digital-first consumer brands like Mamaearth, The Derma Co., Aqualogica, Ayuga.
It recently acquired stakes in personal care brand BBlunt and content platform Momspresso.
The company is backed by Sequoia Capital India, Sofina SA, Fireside Ventures, and Stellaris Venture Partners.
Mukherjee will be based out of the Honasa Consumer’s head office in Gurgaon.