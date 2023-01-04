Hong Ju Jeon appointed new MD of LG Electronics India

Hong Ju Jeon appointed new MD of LG Electronics India1 min read . 02:22 PM IST
LG India’s previous managing director Young Lak Kim has been promoted to the position of executive vice president and will be joining as Korea sales and marketing head.
New Delhi: South Korean electronics major LG Electronics on Wednesday announced the appointment of Hong Ju Jeon as the company’s a new managing director for LG Electronics India Pvt. Ltd.
Jeon was previously in charge of the Gulf region as its subsidiary president. Additionally, he also held other senior positions at LG Electronics as managing director of Iraq, Jordan, Lebanon and Syria subsidiaries.
LG India’s previous managing director Young Lak Kim has been promoted to the position of executive vice president and will be joining as Korea sales and marketing head. “Kim’s commitment to drive market leadership, sales and brand growth in India has been significant and LG’s market dominance has strengthened across various product categories during his tenure," the company said in a statement announcing the appointment of the new managing director.
LG Electronics India Pvt. Ltd. (LG Electronics), is a wholly-owned subsidiary of LG Electronics, South Korea. It was established in January 1997 in India. It sells consumer electronics, home appliances, HVAC, and IT hardware. Its range of home appliances includes refrigerators, washing machine, AC, water purifier, microwave, fan, dishwasher and air purifiers in India. It competes with companies such as Samsung and Whirlpool.
Commenting on his appointment Hong Ju Jeon, said, “I look forward to new challenges as well as the opportunity to serve millions of consumers. India is a growing economy and is an interesting market with vast demographics therefore, we aim to further strengthen our consumer base by introducing product portfolio that is developed basis the insights of the consumers."
In India, LGEIL’s manufacturing unit at Greater Noida is one of the most eco-friendly units among all LG manufacturing plants in the world. The company’s second greenfield facility is located at Ranjangaon, Pune, has the capacity to manufacture LED TVs, air conditioners, commercial air conditioning systems, washing machines, refrigerators, and monitors.