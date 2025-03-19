‘Honoured’: Aravind Srinivas thanks NVIDIA CEO Jensen Huang for praising Perplexity and its work

Perplexity CEO Aravind Srinivas on Wednesday said that his artificial intelligence software is set to “do a lot” in its collaboration with NVIDIA on its new project called ‘Dynamo’.

The AI company's CEO thanked NVIDIA CEO Jensen Huang, who praised Perplexity and Srinivas, calling them ‘favourite partners’.

“So we decided to call this operating system, this piece of software, insanely complicated software, the NVIDIA Dynamo. It's open source. And we are so happy that so many of our partners are working with us on it,” Huang said in an event.

Advertisement

Talking about Perplexity, he praised the work of the company as well as Srinivas.

“One of my favourite partners, I just love them so much because of the revolutionary work that they do and also because Aravind is such a great guy. But Perplexity is a great partner of ours in working through this,” he said.

Taking to X, Srinivas shared a video of Huang and thanked him for his compliments.

“Honuored to have Jensen say great words about Perplexity! We’re going to be doing a lot together with NVIDIA on inference on Blackwell with their new Dynamo library,” he said.

NVIDIA Dynamo NVIDIA on Tuesday unveiled NVIDIA Dynamo, an open-source inference software for accelerating and scaling AI reasoning models in AI factories at the lowest cost and with the highest efficiency.

Advertisement

NVIDIA Dynamo, the successor to NVIDIA Triton Inference Serve, is a new AI inference-serving software designed to maximise token revenue generation for AI factories deploying reasoning AI models.

Also Read | Perplexity AI steps in as Suresh Sambandam questions Kumbh Mela visitor count

“Industries around the world are training AI models to think and learn in different ways, making them more sophisticated over time,” Huang said.

Dynamo orchestrates and accelerates inference communication across thousands of GPUs, and uses disaggregated serving to separate the processing and generation phases of large language models (LLMs) on different GPUs.

Also Read | Paytm partners with Perplexity to bring AI search on app free of cost