Hope covid makes us pause and ask what kind of a firm we want to build: Indra Nooyi

The idea that a company is connected to the community is not new. That was the original underpinning of the limited liability company. I think the idea that companies are embedded in society is core to how society and economy should operate. That’s indisputable. Investors and companies moved away from this idea in recent years because of an excessive focus on the short term. That was aided and abated by the ease of trading. The marginal investor set the tone for everything. You had 24x7 media that amplified all kinds of stories. Very often, the headlines and the stories had no link with each other. Very often, people didn’t read the story and just read the headlines to make decisions. It encouraged ‘make money quick’ sort of behaviour that caused an investing habit not conducive for companies to build businesses for the long term. Here’s an example: If a company says it can source a product from country X at much lower cost, everyone is happy. But if that country is employing child labour or employing its labour very poorly or making them work is sub-humane conditions, is that ok? When we talk of what’s good for society, we make it look like value-destroying action or an action that is going to affect profits in the short term. No. This is about how to run a company that doesn’t rob Peter to pay Paul; it’s about how to run a company that doesn’t destroy a society to make another society thrive; this is about thinking of companies as engines of growth, engines of economic development in a positive way as opposed to a destructive way. This thinking was hijacked for a while but it has come back to the mainstream. Investors are increasingly realising that they have to focus on environmental issues, for instance.

