How a CEO knows when to quit

There is some research that can help bosses think about how long to stay in a role. A study by Francois Brochet of Boston University and his co-authors looked at the relationship between CEO tenure and firm value to see if they could identify an optimal period in charge. They found that firm value started to decline, on average, after a CEO had been in the job for 14 years. That is not particularly helpful. There are too many differences between executives, firms and industries for one number to be a useful guide. Many chief executives get booted out an awful lot quicker than that; some bosses will warrant more time in the job, not less.