How a colorful investor profited from a crypto giant’s dealmaking
Ben Foldy , Caitlin Ostroff , The Wall Street Journal 8 min read 25 Aug 2024, 07:25 PM IST
Summary
- Christian Angermayer introduced Tether to companies in which he held stakes, and took cuts of some of the deals.
Flush with cash, the company that owns one of the world’s most popular cryptocurrencies is going shopping. Tether has bought control of companies involved in artificial intelligence and neural implants, connected by a German investor whose deal introductions have had mixed results.
