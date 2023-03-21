How A.M. Naik, man with the Midas touch, transformed L&T

Born into a family of teachers, Naik got his early education at Navsari in south Gujarat and graduated in mechanical engineering from Birla Vishwakarma Maha Vidyalaya in Anand. It was his dream to work in L&T, but the first time he applied, his application was not even considered as he was not an IITian. His second attempt, more than a year later, did not go too well either as the interviewer found him “overconfident" and “arrogant" (he blames his poor communication skills in English for this impression). Naik was offered a lower-level job as a junior engineer, with a lower salary. He nevertheless took it and joined L&T in 1965. The rest, as they say, is history.