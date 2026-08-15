How a Sony veteran is overhauling the company he grew up in

A CEO’s most important task is simply making sure the business survives, he said, noting the challenges of the current era: trade wars and disrupted supplies of energy and chips. “Considering that importance, we need to take some action. Otherwise, we cannot survive in this landscape,” he said. Sony earnings in the April-June quarter were solid but were propped up by U.S. tariff rebates and a weak yen. Shares are down about 2.5% over the past year, reflecting rising costs for essentials such as memory chips that are affecting the broader entertainment and gaming industry.