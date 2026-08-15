TOKYO—When Sony said in March that it was offloading its television business to a new joint venture with a Chinese rival, many in Japan felt a pang of nostalgia for the heyday of the country’s consumer-electronics industry.
How a Sony veteran is overhauling the company he grew up in
SummaryHiroki Totoki says the future of the electronics business is entertainment.
TOKYO—When Sony said in March that it was offloading its television business to a new joint venture with a Chinese rival, many in Japan felt a pang of nostalgia for the heyday of the country’s consumer-electronics industry.
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