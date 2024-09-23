How a surfer who never finished college became a biotech billionaire

Duggan says he spent six years taking classes at the University of California, Santa Barbara but never intended to get a formal degree. “I went to any course, any lecture, anything I wanted to go to, and then I did all the other things that kids do in college," he says. “When I was 18, my whole focus was, ‘How do I create wealth?’ And it was not about having a degree. The only jobs I’ve ever had have been working for companies that I started."