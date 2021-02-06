How Adobe’s CEO Designed a Lasting Image in Silicon Valley

Adobe is a maker of software offering creative tools such as Photoshop and other products designed to help businesses with marketing and managing relationships with customers. With millions of professionals doing their jobs at home, improving digital documents became more urgent for Mr. Narayen. So did adding and refining features so people could better collaborate while working remotely.

Hi! You've read all your free articles To Continue Reading, Subscribe Now Articles by celebrated columnists A differentiated perspective The best of Wall Street Journal Subscribe Now Already Subscribed ? Sign in