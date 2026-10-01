The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has approved the appointment of Anup Bagchi as the Managing Director & Chief Executive Officer of HDFC Bank for a period of three years, the bank said in an exchange filing on Thursday. The appointment is with effect from October 27, 2006.

Subsequently, the HDFC in a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Bank, the same day approved the appointment of Bagchi as MD and CEO.

The development came after the incumbent CEO and MD Shashidhar Jagdishan announced in August that he would not seek another term. His term will end on October 26.

Quick answers to key questions • 5 QUESTIONS 1 When did Anup Bagchi officially take over as MD and CEO of HDFC Bank? ⌵ Anup Bagchi officially took over as the Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of HDFC Bank on October 27, 2026. 2 What prompted HDFC Bank to start the succession process for CEO? ⌵ The succession process began after the incumbent CEO Sashidhar Jagdishan announced in August 2026 that he would not seek another term, with his term ending on October 26, 2026. 3 How did the Reserve Bank of India assess Anup Bagchi's candidacy for HDFC Bank's CEO position? ⌵ The Reserve Bank of India sought feedback from the insurance regulator and ICICI Bank CEO Sandeep Bakhshi as part of its assessment of Bagchi's candidacy for the CEO role. 4 Why is Bagchi considered a significant choice for HDFC Bank's CEO position? ⌵ Bagchi is seen as a significant choice due to his extensive experience in banking and financial services, particularly as a veteran of ICICI, which has produced several prominent leaders in the industry. 5 What are some key responsibilities that Anup Bagchi will face as HDFC Bank's new CEO? ⌵ As HDFC Bank's new CEO, Bagchi will prioritize stabilizing senior management, promoting retail growth, enhancing technological infrastructure, and improving service culture at the bank.

Here is a timeline of events from Jagdishan's not seeking another term to Bagchi's appointment:

August 2026: Sashidhar Jagdishan decides to step down HDFC Bank's succession process began after incumbent MD and CEO Sashidhar Jagdishan informed the bank's board in August that he would not seek another term. His second term was due to end on October 26, 2026. Jagdishan had been widely expected to continue at the helm of the bank, Reuters reported.

September 12, 2026: HDFC Bank submits two names to RBI Under RBI rules, banks need prior regulatory approval to appoint a new MD & CEO or CEO.

Acting on this, HDFC Bank's board submitted two candidates to the RBI for the MD and CEO position, formally starting the succession process. The bank did not disclose the names at the time.

Although the candidates were not publicly identified in the bank's announcement, their names later emerged in the media.

September 14, 2026: Names of Bagchi and Bharucha emerge Two days later, several media reports identified the candidates as Anup Bagchi, then MD and CEO of ICICI Prudential Life, and Kaizad Bharucha, the bank's deputy MD, to the RBI for the top job.

September 22, 2026: RBI seeks feedback on Bagchi The RBI, according to a report by The Economic Times, then sought feedback from the insurance regulator and ICICI Bank CEO Sandeep Bakhshi on Bagchi's candidature.

The regulatory assessment reportedly came as the RBI examined Bagchi's return to mainstream banking after about three years at ICICI Prudential Life.

September 24, 2026: RBI decision expected soon Citing a senior RBI official, the Moneycontrol reported that the regulator had fast-tracked the succession process and that a name could emerge within seven to 10 days.

The report mentioned that Bagchi was viewed as the board's first preference.

October 1, 2026: RBI approves Bagchi's appointment HDFC Bank announced that the RBI had approved Anup Bagchi as its next MD and CEO for three years.