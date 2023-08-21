How dinner with Rakesh Jhunjhunwala inspired CaratLane's Mithun Sacheti to build business 100 times1 min read 21 Aug 2023, 10:58 AM IST
Titan to acquire 27.18% stake in CaratLane for ₹4621 crore, making it the second-largest founder exit after Flipkart
Mithun Sacheti, cofounder of the online jewellery marketplace CaratLane comes from a family of jewellers and is a certified gemologist from the Gemological Institute of America. He set up Jaipur Gems in Chennai in 2000. CaratLane was started as a purely online brand in 2008, looking at the fast-growing affordable and accessible jewellery market.