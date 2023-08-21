Mithun Sacheti, cofounder of the online jewellery marketplace CaratLane comes from a family of jewellers and is a certified gemologist from the Gemological Institute of America. He set up Jaipur Gems in Chennai in 2000. CaratLane was started as a purely online brand in 2008, looking at the fast-growing affordable and accessible jewellery market.

In an interview with Mint in August 2015, Sacheti said that he decided he had to do something differently, and the best way was to use the internet.

“Look, a regular jewellery store can open a 10,000 sq. ft shop but it only has one door. On the Internet, people can discover a gamut of products sitting in their own homes. We don’t market crazily or advertise wildly but the traction is built because they have seen it online. And the more they see, the more they buy," Sacheti had said.

How the Big Bull Of India Rakesh Jhunjhunwala influenced Mithun Sacheti

In a Youtube show (Neon) in February 2023, Mithun shared how a dinner with Rakesh Jhunjhunwala, the Big Bull of India, convinced him to buy out his co-founder. And this business strategy helped CaratLane grow its business by 100x!, the cofounder had explained on the show.

Mithun Sacheti Education

He did his graduation from Sydenham College of Commerce and Economics. As per his LinkedIn profile, he also studied at Indian Institute of Management Bangalore from 2009-10.

Tata Group's watch and jewellery retailing arm, Titan, has announced it would buy a 27.18 percent stake in Mithun Sacheti's CaratLane. The family has earned ₹4621 crore in cash from the deal. This is possibly the second-largest exit for a founder after Flipkart's Sachin Bansal and Binny Bansal.

CaratLane Founder and Managing Director Mithun Sacheti said: "Looking into the future, there couldn't be a more ideal destination for CaratLane than Titan and the esteemed Tata Group who will provide the perfect opportunities for CaratLane to continue to grow from strength to strength."

Titan CaratLane deal acquisition completion

Titan expects the acquisition to be completed by October 31, 2023, subject to the timely receipt of requisite regulatory approvals from the Competition Commission of India (CCI).

