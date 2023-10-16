How Evergrande’s chief tried to turn things around—and failed

In 2021, when Evergrande slid into financial distress, the real estate giant turned to government officials for help resolving a mountain of debt that it couldn’t repay. Chinese authorities and regulators agreed to help defuse the developer’s risks—with conditions. Hui, Evergrande’s founder and chairman, pledged to give priority to the construction and completion of numerous homes that the company had presold to households across the country. Evergrande also promised to fully repay domestic investors who had purchased its wealth-management products following protests at its headquarters.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}