How Fred Smith built FedEx from the ground up
Esther Fung , The Wall Street Journal 4 min read 22 Jun 2025, 01:21 PM IST
Summary
The company founder built a global transportation giant. He died Saturday at age 80.
This is a Mint Premium article gifted to you.
Subscribe to enjoy similar stories.
When he was a student at Yale in 1965, Fred Smith wrote an economics paper that spelled out his idea for a nationwide overnight delivery system. His professor gave him a C.
Catch all the Corporate news and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.more less
topics
Read Next Story