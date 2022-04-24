How Goldman Sachs is encouraging companies to disclose emissions data

MS. WINNER: We use the materiality framework from the nonprofit Sustainability Accounting Standards Board [SASB] when we’re engaging with companies to encourage them to disclose. We defined and categorized companies according to whether they were fully disclosing, or partially, or nondisclosing companies. We engaged with the nondisclosures or the partial-disclosure companies. And any improvements to that status we are encouraged to see. So 42% of those companies that we engaged with have made some improvements on their disclosures. Of the companies that have not made any progress, there’s still less than 100 of them globally.

