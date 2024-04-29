Companies
How HUL's Rohit Jawa plans to beat India's clock speed
Suneera Tandon , Satish John 14 min read 29 Apr 2024, 06:37 AM IST
Summary
- Before taking over the corner room of HUL in June 2023, Jawa, 57, served as chief of transformation for Unilever in London, where he piloted the company's end-to-end transformation from January 2022
Mumbai: Nine months into the role of CEO and managing director of Hindustan Unilever Limited (HUL), India's largest fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) company, Rohit Jawa is clear about the job at hand, which is to nudge India's largest consumer goods company to move “faster than the clock speed of India". Before taking over the corner room of HUL in June 2023, Jawa, 57, served as chief of transformation for Unilever in London, where he piloted the company's end-to-end transformation from January 2022.
