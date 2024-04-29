How HUL's Rohit Jawa plans to beat India's clock speed

So, we need to account for these forces in how we look to the future—by making portfolio changes, focusing on beauty and well-being, and extending foods to more premium spaces. Most of our funding goes towards new segments and more premium areas because that's where the growth is. That shows you how we are pivoting towards a different portfolio and channels. If we have to build brands in a new India, we must be very comfortable building brands digitally. We want to also build a strong infrastructure in the consumer space. Because we reach nine out of 10 households, we speak to consumers through ads. So, we're interacting with the consumers daily...millions of data points. How can we use all of that data to know our consumers better? So, our digital focus is to do what we've done around the general trade space around other parts—modern trade, e-commerce, consumer engagement, media, that's the current thrust. That is why we need a digital officer and a digital team.